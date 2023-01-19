859 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ZBRA stock opened at $296.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $529.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

