Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $52.35 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,001 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

