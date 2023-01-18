Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $30,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $28,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

