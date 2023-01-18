Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,897 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Impinj worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,528,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,307 shares in the company, valued at $32,528,684.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,321 shares of company stock valued at $58,665,552. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PI stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

