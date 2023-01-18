Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.9% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

About Floor & Decor



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

