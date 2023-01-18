Truist Financial Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 558,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,472,000 after buying an additional 543,504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 554,953 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,678,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 167,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,644,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

