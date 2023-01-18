Truist Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after buying an additional 9,772,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 1,023,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 766,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

