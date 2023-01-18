Truist Financial Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503,120 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,182,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after buying an additional 538,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,483,000 after buying an additional 534,533 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,220,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,652,000 after buying an additional 283,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $108.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

