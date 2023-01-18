Truist Financial Corp Acquires 499 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,117,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,988,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,899,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 195.8% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDW stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

