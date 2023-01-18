Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSQ. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.98 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.