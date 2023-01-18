The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 568.9% from the December 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

About Hong Kong and China Gas

OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

(Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.