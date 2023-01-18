TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
TGNA opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $803.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
