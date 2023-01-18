TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TEGNA Stock Down 2.0 %

TGNA opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $803.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TEGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 117,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

