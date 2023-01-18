StockNews.com Upgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to Buy

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. RPC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,340.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $3,372,130.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 436,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $4,543,255.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,340.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,202. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RPC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.