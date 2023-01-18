StockNews.com Upgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to “Hold”

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

