StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. Costamare has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.01.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costamare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Costamare by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

