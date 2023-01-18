StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

