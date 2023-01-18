StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

