StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Investors (GROW)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.