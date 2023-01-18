Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $981.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,213,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

