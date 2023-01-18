Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Stories

