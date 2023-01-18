Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 572.7%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHI opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

