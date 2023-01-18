Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 572.7%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of JHI opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
