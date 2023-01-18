Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Expands By 577.3%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 577.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

BTBD opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. BT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

