Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Expands By 562.3%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, a growth of 562.3% from the December 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Argosy Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at 0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.40. Argosy Minerals has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Argosy Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 target price on the stock.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

