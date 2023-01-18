Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Increases By 604.6%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,700 shares, a growth of 604.6% from the December 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 991,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUVI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Stock Down 1.7 %

AUVI stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -1.39.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

