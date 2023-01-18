Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,619 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. KBC Group NV grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

