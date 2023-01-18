PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,666 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

