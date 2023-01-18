Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Primo Water Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PRMW opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74 and a beta of 1.08.
About Primo Water
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primo Water (PRMW)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.