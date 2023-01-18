Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 940 ($11.47) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.90) to GBX 998 ($12.18) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.43.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 270,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

