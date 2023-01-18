Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
