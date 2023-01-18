Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Park City Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

