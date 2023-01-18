Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

