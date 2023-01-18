Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

