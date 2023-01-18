Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $334.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $266.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $314.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $333.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.75 and a 200 day moving average of $282.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

