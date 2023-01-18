Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 541.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of JRI stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.