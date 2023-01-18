Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 541.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JRI stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 193,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,769 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.