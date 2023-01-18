North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 3,865 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.