Newman & Schimel LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $979.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

