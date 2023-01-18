New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Residential Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 230,432 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

