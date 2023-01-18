New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in New Relic by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in New Relic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

