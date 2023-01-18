National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NNN opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

