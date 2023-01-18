MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MakeMyTrip worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $34.68.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

