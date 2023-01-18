Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

MGIC stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 556,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 400,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 245,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.