Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %
MGIC stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $786.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
