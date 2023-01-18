LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

