Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBAI. DA Davidson cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

