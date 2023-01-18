InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.00) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($67.11) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.25) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,510.71.
IHG opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
