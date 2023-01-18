InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.00) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.22) to GBX 5,500 ($67.11) in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.25) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,510.71.

IHG opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

