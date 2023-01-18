Independent Investors Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 769,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $179,143,000 after buying an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 83,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

