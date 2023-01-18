GSK (NYSE:GSK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

