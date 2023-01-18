GSK (NYSE:GSK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.