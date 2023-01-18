Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

