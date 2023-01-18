Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Price Performance
NYSE:GFI opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
