First United Bank & Trust Sells 315 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.