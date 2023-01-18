Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

FITB opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

