Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 571.0% from the December 15th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

ELYS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

