Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.70. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.