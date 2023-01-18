Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 561.3% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EKTAY. Citigroup started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.05. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

